Redistricting commission hears from UP residents

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The group of Michigan citizens working to redraw our state’s political maps heard from Upper Michigan residents on Tuesday.

Residents largely focused on Michigan’s House Districts saying Marquette County should all be a part of the same district.

“Powell Township and Ishpeming Township are the two townships that vote with the 110th,” said one resident from Powell Township.

Many residents said parts of Marquette County currently in the 110th State House District, like Powell Township and Ishpeming Township, should be included in the 109th district.

“Our doctors, our banks, our shopping...everything is in Marquette,” said another resident from Powell Township. “We should be voting with them.”

One resident suggested a county-by-county approach would fix those concerns.

“I would like for you to consider making the district lines by counties,” said another U.P. resident. “If you did the counties all the complaints I heard tonight, with Big Bay and Ishpeming, you’d alleviate all that by putting Marquette County together.”

The commission will now hold other public hearings across the Lower Michigan.

“The commission will take the information they received from the public comment and then they will use that when they start to draw the public comments after the public hearings are all over,” said Sue Hammersmith, the executive director of the commission.

After the public hearings end on July 1 the bipartisan group will start the line drawing process. After a preliminary version of the maps are complete the commission will come back to Marquette to hear more public comment.

