‘Ready, Set, Camp’ at Tourist Park and Forestville Campground in Marquette

The 18-site rustic campground in Forestville has been open since Apr. 30 -- the 110-site Tourist Park opens Friday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Camping season has kicked off in Marquette, and the warmer weather gives every reason to celebrate early summer in the Great Outdoors.

“Tourist Park is opening this Friday, the 21st. It’ll be the first night of camping. We’re opening for the season and plan to stay open through mid-October,” announced City of Marquette Parks & Recreation Coordinator Michael Anderson.

And just several miles northwest from Tourist Park’s Dead River location is Forestville Campground.

“We opened just a few weeks ago, so we’re welcome to have visitors come in and stay at the campground,” said Noquemanon Trail Network (NTN) Host Coordinator & Campground Attendant Jorgen Chapin.

As part of the NTN, the 18-site, rustic campground in Forestville was prepared ahead by volunteers as well as NTN employees.

And Marquette’s Parks and Rec Department is wrapping up spring cleaning at the city-owned Tourist Park.

Each place offers something unique.

“We have about a hundred sites. Up to a full hookup, electric-only and tent sites. Tourist Park I think has one of the more underrated beaches in Marquette. You know, it’s on the Dead River Basin here. It’s nice and warm,” Anderson said.

“(Forestville) Campground is located next to some of the ski trails as well as some of the single track for biking,” Chapin said.

Both have seasoned staff ready and are looking for a big turnout all season long.

“Looking into those busy weekends this summer, you know we’re pretty booked up. So it’s always good to get reservations in early,” Anderson advised.

“Right now (at Forestville) it’s first-come, first-served. We’re working on putting an online reservation system,” explained Chapin.

Tourist Park and Forestville Campground require your dogs to be controlled on a leash at all times.

And they ask that please, don’t forget to scoop up the poop.

Find complete campground information, including fees and policies by clicking on the links below:

Tourist Park Campground

Forestville Trails and Campground

