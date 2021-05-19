Advertisement

Rain early on to kick off unsettled stretch

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Our first batch of showers is moving across the area early this morning. Then, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be spotty through the weekend as a few disturbances move through. The pattern has a southerly flow developing, which will funnel in Gulf moisture. This will increase the humidity. A front will finally push through Saturday night into Sunday bringing a small reprieve.

Today: Morning rain with spotty showers

>Highs: Low 70s inland, upper 50s to 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers mainly west

>Highs: Low 70s west, upper 60s inland, 50s along Lake Michigan

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s to 70°, cooler along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and pleasant

>Highs: Upper 50s north, 60s south

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

