Rain early on to kick off unsettled stretch

Our first batch of showers is moving across the area early this morning. Then, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be spotty through the weekend as a few disturbances move through. The pattern has a southerly flow developing, which will funnel in Gulf moisture. This will increase the humidity. A front will finally push through Saturday night into Sunday bringing a small reprieve.

Today: Morning rain with spotty showers

>Highs: Low 70s inland, upper 50s to 60s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers mainly west

>Highs: Low 70s west, upper 60s inland, 50s along Lake Michigan

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 60s to 70°, cooler along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

>Highs: Upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler, and pleasant

>Highs: Upper 50s north, 60s south

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Mainly upper 60s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: Mainly 70s

