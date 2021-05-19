‘Mobility Guardian’ Air Force exercises happening in Michigan, Wisconsin this month

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Have you seen the military planes flying in Marquette County this week? Military planes have been seen flying because of a training exercise at Sawyer International Airport.

The United States Air Force’s Air Mobility Command (AMC) is conducting a large scale exercise called Mobility Guardian.

“The biennial exercise includes AMC’s first large-scale integration of cutting-edge concepts to advance warfighting capabilities,” the Air Force said in a release. “Multi-Capable Mobility Airmen will demonstrate speed and agility while enabling refueling and re-arming of fighter aircraft in an austere location. Aircrew and mission planners will use specialized computers and communications aboard aircraft to rapidly share data, promoting increased awareness of simulated threats against forces and better, faster decision making.”

According to the Air Force, more than 1,800 participants will fly 18 mobility aircrafts to different locations in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The 355th Wing from Davis-Monthan Air Force base in Arizona, with its A-10s, is one of many units participating.

The exercise is meant to prepare military personnel and equipment for combat operations, with trainings happening through May 27.

“Mobility Guardian is about developing Airmen and advancing warfighting capabilities by pushing boundaries and experimenting with new concepts to ensure Mobility Forces are ready to project the Joint Force and ensure strategic deterrence,” said Brig. Gen. Charles Bolton, Headquarters AMC Deputy Director of Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration. “AMC leverages opportunities like Mobility Guardian to ensure our Total Force is ready to compete with, deter or defeat any adversary, not just in the current environment, but also in the future fight.”

For Air Force images from Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 operations, click here.

U.S. Air Force aircraft. (Courtesy Marie Rasmussen) (WLUC)

