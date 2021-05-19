Michigan Tech Soccer announces Women’s Soccer awards

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech soccer head coach Turk Ozturk has announced 10 team award winners for the 2020-21 season. Jesse Jacobusse was named team most valuable player. The Huskies finished the spring with a winning record (5-4-1) including a trip to the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference quarterfinals.

Jacobusse (Chelsea, Michigan) earned MVP distinction after leading the Huskies with seven goals and 15 points. She finished third in the conference in goals scored with two multi-goal games, including one against Saginaw Valley State, and another against reigning National Champion Grand Valley State. Jacobusse scored the game winning goal against Davenport to open the season on March 19 and finished second on the squad in shot attempts. She posted 15 shots on goal and was named Honorable Mention All-GLIAC. Jacobusse has previously earned offensive most valuable player (2019) and most improved player (2018).

Junior forward Grace Shaw was this season’s offensive most valuable player. Shaw tabbed All-GLIAC second team honors. She led the Huskies and tied for second in the GLIAC with five assists. She also tied for second on the squad in goals with four. Shaw totaled 13 points and led the offensive charge with 36 shot attempts. She also tied for the top spot in shots on goal (15). Shaw scored the game winning goal against Saginaw Valley State on April 3 and assisted on a goal in the GLIAC quarterfinals on April 27. She was also team offensive MVP in 2018, her first campaign at Tech.

Stephanie Yeager earned defensive most valuable player for MTU and helped limit opponents to 1.45 goals per game, down from 1.64 goal against in 2019. The New Boston, Michigan native played nine games, started all of them and recorded a pair of assists with 14 shot attempts and five shots on goal. Yeager collected the outstanding newcomer of the year award in 2018 as a freshman.

Defender Anna Gulan and Mikayla Marshalek took home most improved player honors this spring. Gulan (Green Bay, Wisconsin) appeared in 10 games as a junior with eight started, up from eight games played in 2019. Gulan tallied two shot attempts and one shot on goal and helped the Huskies limit scoring opponent opportunities. Mikayla Marshalek played eight games at defender and made one start as a freshman for Tech. She also appeared in the GLIAC quarterfinals against Grand Valley State.

Alicia Shatrau’s leadership abilities were recognized with the team sportsmanship award. Haley Ruiter (Muskegon, Michigan) and Tate Robison (Saline, Michigan) earned shares of the team scholastic award. In addition to finishing third on the squad with 10 points, Ruiter posted a perfect 4.00 grade point average in Biological Sciences. Robison holds a near perfect 3.98 GPA in Biomedical Engineering. She appeared in seven games with one start at midfield.

Freshman Molly Bolang (Pinckney, Michigan) was named newcomer of the year. Bolang made 10 appearances with nine starts in her first season as a defender.

Tech’s most frequent starter Erika Gabriel took in goalkeeper of the year honors. The junior from Grandville, Michigan started seven games and marked a team high and career best four shutouts with a 1.54 goals against average and .643 save percentage. Gabriel and fellow goalkeeper Amanda Young held opponents to just nine goals in nine games during the regular season.

