Michigan could loosen more coronavirus restrictions soon

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - More coronavirus restrictions could be lifted soon in Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office said Wednesday.

The governor’s spokesperson says to “expect an announcement in the coming days or week.” Whitmer had tied loosening restrictions - like indoor capacity at banquet halls and the restaurant and bar curfew - to vaccination rates, but that was before last week’s announcement from the CDC.

“We know that the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are the best way for people to protect themselves,” said Bobby Leddy in an email. “That’s why Governor Whitmer originally launched the MI Vacc to Normal plan to encourage vaccinations and set a clear path back to normal. With the CDC recommending that fully vaccinated people can safely return to normal life, we feel confident that our state can begin taking even greater steps to get back to normal now that a majority of Michiganders have received their vaccine.”

Michigan lifted outdoor mask requirements Saturday for everyone, regardless of their vaccination status. The order for wearing masks indoors is also completely lifted for those who have been fully vaccinated. For those who are unvaccinated, the indoor mask order will remain in effect until July 1.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Michigan reported 56.8% of people 16 and older had at least one vaccine dose, which is 4.6 million people.

