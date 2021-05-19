‘MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery’ guidance released Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer released the MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery, guidance to help districts and schools create recovery plans that provide every Michigan student with the resources they need to thrive post-pandemic.

The Blueprint provides evidence-based recommendations to address challenges across wellness, academics, school culture and climate, family and community engagement and postsecondary education.

“The most pressing challenges schools face aren’t new, but they have been exacerbated by the pandemic, resulting economic hardship, and social divisions,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “That is why I am so proud of the MI Blueprint for Comprehensive Student Recovery that the Advisory Council has created. It will not only help local education leaders comprehensively address immediate challenges, but it will also move us towards an education system that works better for all of our children.”

“The Blueprint lays out a clear multi-year plan for the holistic, whole child recovery for Michigan’s students” said Kevin Polston, Superintendent of Godfrey-Lee Public Schools and Chair of the Student Recovery Advisory Council. “Every recommendation is supported by leading research and designed to support Michigan students by those that know them best, leaders in education, health care, and child services from right here in Michigan.”

“The Blueprint is a result of the input of career educators in a variety of roles and thoughtful leaders skilled in listening and collaborating,” said Greg Talberg, teacher at Howell Public Schools and chairperson of the Governor’s Educator Advisory Council. “This Blueprint is relevant to teachers in classrooms across the state because it provides a path forward to a comprehensive recovery for all students. It responds directly to COVID-19, while recognizing many of the challenges and inequities that existed for our students before the pandemic and encourages us all to rethink how we teach and how kids learn.”

“Schools have long been a cornerstone for many of our most vulnerable young people, but our educators and school leaders have weathered an unbelievable year and they are exhausted.” said Elizabeth Kochsman, Ph.D., Director, TRAILS program at the University of Michigan. “Today, we have an opportunity to recognize the incredible value of Michigan’s educational system, and to equip all schools with the resources, tools, and supports they need -- to promote the wellbeing not only of students but also of the educators who have been so deeply impacted.”

“The recommendations from the Student Recovery Advisory Council are extremely important to me and the future of all students,” said Dominic A. Gonzalez, Student at Detroit Public Schools. “I feel absolutely confident that these recommendations will greatly improve not only my future education but all of Michigan’s 1.5 million students.”

On February 4, 2021 the governor announced a group of cross-sector experts representing education, health, and community leaders to serve on the Student Recovery Advisory Council. The council is chaired by Superintendent Kevin Polston, and includes school leaders, educators, public health practitioners, pediatricians, school board members, community and philanthropic leaders, legislators, parents, and students.

The Student Recovery Advisory Council was created to identify the critical issues facing students and staff that must be addressed and to build resources to help local education leaders in developing and implementing a comprehensive recovery plan that is multi-year, evidence-based, and equity-driven.

To view the governor’s Blueprint Print for Comprehensive Student Recovery, visit Michigan.gov/studentrecovery.

Copyright 2021 State of Michigan via WLUC. All rights reserved.