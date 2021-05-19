McBroom bill that provides flexibility to school districts during pandemic  signed into law by Whitmer

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 118, sponsored by Sen. Ed McBroom (R-Waucedah Township) which will reduce penalties on school districts for employing individuals in violation of certification and other credentialing requirements.

“I am excited to sign this bipartisan legislation, because it is a great example of what we can achieve when we work together,” said Gov. Whitmer. “School districts had to hustle during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this bill recognizes that and provides them with necessary flexibility to ensure adequate instruction for students.”

Under the School Aid Act as amended by SB 118, school districts will not be penalized for the amounts paid to employees without proper certification and credentialing requirements for the period commencing July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.

The governor also signed Senate Bill 16, which will update the Housing Law of Michigan to provide that transfer of rental property between two entities under common ownership or control is not a change of ownership under the act if the property was inspected within two years immediately preceding the date of transfer. That bill was sponsored by Sen. Dale Zorn (R-Ida).

