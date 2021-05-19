Advertisement

Marquette Lions Club to hold 2nd annual Return of the Returnables

Club plans to use money raised to help causes like hunger and pediatric cancer
Bottle and can drive to be held at Marquette Lions Lakeside Park on May 22nd
By Matt Price
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Lions Club is looking to give back to the community by holding its 2nd annual Return of the Returnables bottle and can drive.

People can drive to Marquette Lions Lakeside Park off of S. Front Street and give any bottles and cans to club members, who would send them back to distributors. EconoFoods is assisting with the effort to cash in those recyclables.

Last year, the club raised over $15,000 to help causes like hunger and pediatric cancer. This year, it plans to use raised money for that as well as a personal mission.

“It’s been many years since this park has had an opportunity to have any beauty in it,” said event committee chair Mary Rule. “That’s what we plan on doing: beautifying the park and making it enjoyable for everybody.”

Bottles and cans will be accepted from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 22nd.

For more information on the event, visit MarquetteLions.org or https://www.facebook.com/MarquetteLions/.

