M-38 Cane Creek culvert replacement begins Monday in Ontonagon County

MDOT is investing about $800,000 to replace a culvert on M-38 over Cane Creek near Ontonagon in Ontonagon County.
MDOT is investing about $800,000 to replace a culvert on M-38 over Cane Creek near Ontonagon in Ontonagon County.(Google/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) culver replacement project begins Monday in Ontonagon County.

MDOT is investing about $800,000 to replace a culvert on M-38 over Cane Creek near Ontonagon in Ontonagon County.

Work will include culvert replacement and scour countermeasures.

The project begins Monday, May 24, with an estimated completion date of Friday, August 20. A map of the project area is available on Mi Drive.

The work will require shoulder closures and closing the road and detouring traffic for 28 days. The detour is scheduled to begin after June 7.

This project will extend the lifespan of the culvert and result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety for motorists.

