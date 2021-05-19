Let’s Grow K.I. teaches families gardening skills

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - A new program for K.I. Sawyer residents will help combat the lack of affordable and accessible food on base.

‘Let’s Grow K.I.’ hosts its first test workshop this Saturday, where five families from K.I. Sawyer will participate in 12 workshops to learn gardening skills.

Families will learn how to grow, prepare, and preserve their own vegetables.

The Program Director, Jordan Russell, says 90% of the U.P.’s food is imported.

“We have very low access to affordable and healthy food, and gardening is one way to address that problem,” says Russell. “So if we can learn here how to do that in our own backyards, I think we’ll be one step ahead.”

Though the program is in its first year, Russell plans to eventually expand into a community garden and a food stand.

Russell says volunteer options are available. To sign up or learn about volunteer options, visit Let’s Grow K.I. on Facebook.

