Ishpeming High School CTE students build gazebo for Hematite Art Park

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Since 2019, the Hematite Art Park, located across the street from Ishpeming High School, had been missing a piece. Principal Seth Hoopingarner says something was needed to beautify the community more.

“Kind of the general idea is that it would be nice, in the center of that park, to have a gazebo where people could meet and sit in the summertime,” said Hoopingarner.

Over the course of the school year, Career and Technological Education students had been building a new gazebo through their Advanced Construction and Building Trades courses...and it is just about complete.

“It looks good,” said junior Jaeger Wilson. “We had fun building it. We learned a lot of stuff from our teacher.”

Construction of the gazebo was not easy, as senior Jordan Longtine says there were obstacles to solve.

“We didn’t directly pour the concrete right with our forms,” he explained, “so we just had to overcome that through building and framing and adapt to it.”

The students say their mistakes helped them get better. Dawson Lawry, a junior, says the gazebo has helped him prepare for what he wants to do professionally.

“I want to go into either operating or general contracting,” said Lawry. “We learn, pretty much, everything about general contracting in this class.”

Hoopingarner says he could not be any prouder.

“Thank you for your hard work,” he said, “for making the Hematite Nation proud, representing Hematites and their families the right way, and doing great work. I can’t wait to see what’s next.”

The returning CTE students are looking forward to their next project. Meantime, the roof for the gazebo is scheduled to be put into place before June 4th.

