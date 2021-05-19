FACE Project releases results of UP addiction assessment

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Facing Addiction through Community Engagement (FACE) Project has released the results of its U.P. addiction assessment.

According to FACE, per the CDC, from June 2019 to May 2020, there were 81,230 overdose deaths in the United States, the highest number ever recorded.

To help address substance use issues locally, the FACE project completed a community survey to gather information about substance misuse. More than 450 people took the survey, including providers, the general public and people who have used drugs.

“It wasn’t a surprise to find that 80% of people who responded know someone who has struggled with drug use,” said Gail Ploe, FACE Project Director. “But we were surprised at how many people knew someone who had overdosed, or had survived an overdose themselves.”

The survey showed that 46.5% of providers and the general public knew someone who had overdosed and 56.4% of people who used drugs knew more than one person who died of an overdose.

Other survey responses provided information about medication assisted treatment, needs for family members of people with addiction, and gaps in services in the Copper Country.

More than 80% of those surveyed said that the biggest need in our communities is more treatment options locally.

The FACE team used the survey to develop a needs assessment for the area, which is available online at www.906face.com/data.

Key findings include:

There are no residential treatment programs for women

There are no programs that offer detoxification services

Transportation and childcare are barriers to treatment for many

Participation in harm reduction programs is minimal despite documented need for services

There are no family education or support programs

Despite positive changes, stigma remains an issue

“We know that COVID has contributed to an increase in the number of people struggling with mental health and substance use issues. Recently, we’ve seen tragedies unfold locally which is why it’s so important to address both issues " said Ann Marie Amsler, Program Coordinator for the FACE Project and Director of Behavioral Health at Keweenaw Bay Indian Community.

Next steps in planning for the project include starting a Copper Country chapter of Families Against Narcotics (FAN), developing a media campaign to reduce stigma, and creating a strategic plan for programming to address the above gaps in services. The FACE Project has also applied for additional funds to make the strategic plan a reality.

The team welcomes continued input from community members to help guide the direction of the project.

You can find more information, including resources and support groups, at their website www.906face.com.

Funding is provided by an R-CORP grant from the Health Resources & Services Administration.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.