Downstate brewery to help support North Country Trail, Seul Choix Pointe Lighthouse

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLUC) - One downstate brewery is using special mini-kegs to support four organizations this spring.

Bell’s Brewery is “releasing four, limited edition mini kegs during the month of May to help raise awareness for organizations that support causes that are important to us and our President and Founder, Larry Bell,” the company said in a release.

Larry Bell said he and his company will each donate to the four organizations chosen: the North Country Trail Association, Seul Choix Pointe Lighthouse, the Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue Association, and the Alliance for the Great Lakes.

“These organizations or what they represent, helped me get through the Pandemic and some tough times. Some were also hit hard and could use some help,” said Larry Bell.

The four organizations will each be represented by one of Bell’s brews:

Oberon: North Country Trail Association “The North Country Trail Association partners with the National Park Service to promote and preserve the North Country National Scenic Trail. Explore the 4,600 miles of trail, spreading from North Dakota to Vermont, with their Hike 100 challenge. Hike it. Build it. Love it. Get involved,” Bell’s said on its website.

Third Coast Beer: Seul Choix Pointe Lighthouse “The Gulliver Historical Society operates the Seul Choix Point Lighthouse and museum to help keep a part of our region’s history alive. Located on the Lake Michigan shore of the Upper Peninsula, the tower at Seul Choix Point is one of 250 lighthouses on the Great Lakes that make the region so special,” Bell’s said on its website.

Tessie’s Golden Ale: Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue Association “Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue helps unwanted or abandoned Labrador Retrievers find loving, permanent homes in the Chicago area. Rescued Labs are placed in foster homes before being adopted. The need is more than ever: in 2020, they rescued 196 Labs – up 200% from 2019!” Bell’s said on its website.

Lager of the Lakes: Alliance for the Great Lakes “The Alliance for the Great Lakes is a nonpartisan, nonprofit that works to protect the Great Lakes. By focusing on fact-based policy solutions, the Alliance works to protect our region’s most precious resource at the local, state and federal level,” Bell’s said on its website.



Bell's Brewery 2021 mini-kegs for Oberon, supporting the North Country Trail Association, and Third Coast Beer, supporting Seul Choix Point Lighthouse. (Bell's Brewery)

Bell's Brewery 2021 mini-kegs of Tessie's Golden Ale, supporting the Midwest Labrador Retriever Rescue Association, and Lager of the Lakes, supporting the Alliance for the Great Lakes. (Bell's Brewery)

Bell’s says all four mini kegs have begun shipping and some stores may already have them available. They are all available at Bell’s General Store downstate as well.

“Oberon mini kegs will be available across our distribution footprint. The others will only be available in some states. Availability for all mini kegs will be limited,” Bell’s said in its release.

In checking the distribution plans, all four mini-kegs will be distributed in Michigan.

For more on these mini kegs, click here, or watch the video below.

