DNR asks campers to leave firewood at home to prevent the spread of invasive species

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - As outdoor enthusiasts make plans for the summer, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources wants the public’s help to keep invasive species out of the U.P.’s forests and lakes.

The DNR is asking campers to leave their firewood at home when heading to a campsite.

“You might take some firewood from your backyard and, even if it’s dried firewood, you could be inadvertently transporting insects that could be dangerous and threaten forest health in the areas where you’re going to camp,” said John Pepin, deputy public information officer for the DNR.

According to Pepin, invasive species are a growing problem in the Upper Peninsula. He says those without effective predators can cause extensive damage.

“If it’s something like the emerald ash borer, which is an invasive species that impacts ash trees, the damage has been thousands and thousands of trees,” Pepin explained.

Invasive species can also travel between waters on boats. Pepin says the DNR has posted information at boating sites explaining how to get rid of them.

“Drain your livewell out of your boat, clean off your boat when you’re going from one place to the next, and wash off your waders,” said Pepin.

For campers, Pepin recommends only buying firewood that has been approved for burning. He says the best option is to get firewood at the campground or state park.

Pepin also says it’s important to be educated on invasive species to protect the Upper Peninsula’s natural resources.

“You need to be aware of some basic things to be safe in keeping our forests healthy and our places that we love to recreate there for the future,” he said.

