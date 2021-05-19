Advertisement

Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomes baby zebra

Zebra mom Heidi gave birth to a son on Monday at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Zebra mom Heidi gave birth to a son on Monday at Disney's Animal Kingdom.(Source: Disney Parks, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2021 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A magical moment for some guests at the place that bills itself as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

A zebra gave birth to a baby boy in front of visitors at Disney’s Animal Kingdom near Orlando, Florida.

The newborn foal was born Monday, weighing in at 65 pounds.

Guests riding the theme park’s Kilimanjaro Safaris witnessed the birth.

It’s the first zebra born at Animal Kingdom this year.

Mom Heidi and her striped son will join the park’s zebra herd in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TV6 photo from the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: ‘Gravel Pit Brush Fire’ under control in Marquette County
Alfred Henning is missing from the Gladstone area.
UPDATE: Body of Alfred Henning found in Gladstone
Nicholas Suardini (Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
CDC recommends schools keep mask requirements in place
UP school districts continue to require masks

Latest News

FILE - In this April 21, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in...
Medicare for 60-year-olds not guaranteed to be a better deal
An Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israeli-Gaza border,...
Israel’s Netanyahu ‘determined’ to continue Gaza operation
He is the keynote speaker at the graduation ceremony for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy’s class...
Biden gives US Coast Guard Academy commencement address
The law signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott puts Texas in line with more than a dozen other...
Texas governor signs law banning abortions early as 6 weeks