Volunteer group restores Copper Country locomotive

Choo choo!
The proud restoration crew at the Quincy Mine Engine House.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, Chuck Pomazal was working on a project that started nearly 60 years ago.

Which is to understand and preserve the history of the Keweenaw’s railway system.

“I took a lot of photographs,” said Pomazal, the head volunteer for the Quincy & Torch Lake Railroad. “But then every answer had four more questions. So I’ve been on a quest ever since then, collecting photos, archiving things.”

Then, back in 2009, an old Copper Country train became available for purchase, Locomotive 6.

That piqued Pomazal’s interest. To raise the money for a restoration, he decided to write a book about the Quincy Railroad’s history.

The book was published by the Quincy Mine, with one condition.

Any royalties Pomazal would receive were to be put directly towards the train restoration.

“A group of friends and mine, and the Quincy Hoist Association facilitated it, and brought it back up here on a flatbed truck,” said Pomazal.

As he and his team continue their work, Pomazal hopes someday that the Quincy Mine Engine House will become a place where visitors can see the locomotive and know its place in the area’s history.

“The railroad was a very important part of the operation,” said Pomazal. “Having the mine up on the hill, they’re pulling all of the copper rock out of the ground. It had to be processed, [and] they had to transport the rocks.”

