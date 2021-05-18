U.P. School districts continue to require masks

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - With less than a month of school remaining, U.P. districts are faced with another wrinkle in COVID policy.

This time it is the relaxed face mask requirement for fully vaccinated people. Even with the lifted restrictions, the CDC recommendation for schools has not changed.

“The health department has asked us to continue to do what we’ve been doing because it’s been working and then as we get ready for next fall we’ll reevaluate how our plans are going,” NICE Community Schools superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said.

As of Tuesday, there are only 12 days left of the school year and DeAugustine is seeing light at the end of the tunnel.

“Each day it’s feeling more and more like pre-COVID times and that just feels really good,” he said.

Cases have been down within his district and he wants to keep it way.

“Positivity rate is just under five percent for the entire school year cumulatively, again, out of a population of 1350 adults and students,” DeAugustine said. “So we’ve been pretty lucky.”

Although 90 percent of the staff are vaccinated, mask policies will not change this school year for anyone at NICE.

“So if you come inside Aspen Ridge School or Westwood High School, you’re asked to wear a mask regardless of whether you’re an adult or student.”

Students at NICE still get mask breaks throughout the day, though.

“Our teachers take our kids outside a lot to conduct lessons when the weather’s nice and because they’re outside and can space out, they’re allowed to take their masks off,” DeAugustine said.

Baraga Area Schools will continue to keep its policies in place too. In a statement on Facebook, the district said:

“In the continuous effort to update the community with the latest from the Governor’s office things are a bit confusing. Things are not clear and we are wading through the muddy waters of the latest orders announced by Governor Whitmer on Friday. Here is what we do know. The State of Michigan’s newest health orders do not address rules for workplaces—those are the responsibility of the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA). MIOSHA has indicated that they are still deciding if they will lift their face covering mandate for employees. Until changes from MIOSHA are announced, Baraga Schools is required to follow the current MIOSHA rules. The CDC and our local Health department have just recommended that schools should continue with their local plans and maintain the status quo until the end of the school year. As for now Baraga Schools will continue to follow our Return-To-Learn plan until further rules and guidance are released. We again would like to thank everyone for their support and patience especially as we wade through some of these muddy waters.”

Gwinn Area Community Schools and Marquette Area Public Schools both told TV6 they will continue following CDC and their local health department guidelines.

This means masks will be required indoors at all times for everyone, for the remainder of the school year.

