U.P. health departments encourage “snowbirds” to report out-of-state vaccinations to healthcare provider

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan residents who spend the winter months in warmer states have made their way back home. Upper Peninsula health departments are telling these “snowbirds” what they should do if they’ve received the coronavirus vaccine in another state.

In Marquette County, medical director Dr. Bob Lorinser says snowbirds are not required to report their vaccination to the health department.

“The CDC can capture all of the vaccinations given by all of the different states by the veterans association, by Indian health services,” Lorinser said. “Their data is input to the CDC, and it comes back to us.”

However, the state health department encourages residents vaccinated outside Michigan to make sure they are counted in state data.

In the eastern U.P., the LMAS District Health Department asks snowbirds to report their vaccination to either the health department or their medical provider.

“Even senior citizens have a vaccination record for pneumonia, flu, tetanus, all of those things,” said public information officer Kerry Ott. “To show that you’ve had the full vaccination series for COVID, that’s just another addition to that record and helps us take care of those folks.”

Ott says if snowbirds have only had the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, they are required to quarantine when they return to Michigan. If they are fully vaccinated, Ott says no quarantine period is necessary.

“Even if they are a close contact of someone with confirmed COVID, they do not have to quarantine unless they develop symptoms,” she said.

Snowbirds who haven’t been vaccinated or need their second dose are encouraged to get their shots in the Upper Peninsula.

“Snowbirds, welcome back,” said Lorinser. “If you have not completed your vaccination series, you’re more than welcome.”

“We want to make sure that all the folks in that higher risk group over 65 are able to access vaccine,” Ott said. “Even if they’re not full year, regular residents of our area, we’ll take them.”

The state health department also encourages college students returning to Michigan for the summer who were vaccinated in another state to report their vaccination to their doctor.

