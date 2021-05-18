Two Former Michigan Tech Hockey Players to compete in IIHF World Championship

RIGA, Latvia (WLUC) - A pair of former Michigan Tech hockey teammates will be playing in the upcoming 2021 IIHF Men’s World Championship in Riga, Latvia. Matt Roy will play for Team USA and Alex Petan is on Italy’s national team. The tournament takes place from May 21-June 5.

Roy, a defenseman from Canton, Michigan, will make his first appearance in the red, white, and blue. He has played 139 career NHL games with the LA Kings since 2018 and recently signed a three-year contract extension. He has 34 NHL points after eight goals and 26 assists.

Roy played 115 games over three seasons (2014-17) at Michigan Tech, recording 55 points on 12 goals and 43 assists before signing after his junior season on March 27, 2017. Roy was Tech’s team leader in assists with 21 as a junior and had the assist on the game-winning goal six times. He was a two-time All-WCHA selection.

Petan is a forward from Delta, British Columbia. He has played five professional seasons and recently racked up 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) in 48 games for Fehérvár AV19 in the International Central European Hockey League. He was a member of the EBEL Championship team HC Bolzano in 2017-18 when had a career-high 47 points in 54 games.

Petan tallied 135 points (59 goals, 76 assists) in 153 games for Michigan Tech from 2012-16. He was a Second Team All-American, the WCHA Player of the Year, and WCHA Scoring Champion in 2016. Petan was also named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team in 2013, All-WCHA Second Team in 2015, and All-WCHA First Team in 2016.

Italy opens the tournament against Germany on Friday, and Team USA plays Finland on Saturday. Italy and USA are scheduled to meet on June 1 in pool play.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.