The UPside - May 17, 2021

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the organizers of the Medical Loan Closet at the Manistique Senior Center.

For a small donation, or free of charge, items like crutches, walkers and wheelchairs are available to anyone, regardless of age or income level.

Learn more about the program in the video above.

