Advertisement

The UPside - May 17, 2021

This week’s UPsiders are the organizers of the Medical Loan Closet at the Manistique Senior Center.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s UPsiders are the organizers of the Medical Loan Closet at the Manistique Senior Center.

For a small donation, or free of charge, items like crutches, walkers and wheelchairs are available to anyone, regardless of age or income level.

Learn more about the program in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Tuesday after alleged threat
Road crash graphic.
Gladstone man dies following rollover crash in the Porcupine Mountains
Kwik Trip rendering of location planned for Cloverland Drive/US-2 in Ironwood, Mich.
Kwik Trip to build store in Ironwood, its first Upper Michigan location
Sign at Lakeshore Depot
Marquette County business owner responds to CDC mask recommendations
Nicholas Suardini (Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man

Latest News

Items available at the Medical Loan Closet at the Manistique Senior Center.
The UPside - May 17, 2021
The kids' playground at Lower Harbor is being torn down and redesigned.
Kids Cove Inclusive Playground
Fitness Friday at TM Fitness in Marquette Township.
Fitness Friday
You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown.
Livestream Marquette Senior High School’s production of “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”