Advertisement

Texas gov. orders schools to end mask rules

By Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ governor says public schools must end mask requirements starting in June and is ordering Texas’ cities and counties to drop nearly all face covering mandates by the end of the week.

Tuesday’s announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott does not affect private businesses, which can still require customers or workers to wear masks. But the change is the biggest rollbacks of Texas’ pandemic safeguards since Abbott ended a statewide mask mandate in March.

Public hospitals, jails and state-supported living centers will still be allowed to require masks.

The move comes as Texas’ coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths continue to plunge and vaccines are being made available to children as young as 12.

Some Texas school have already ended mask mandates. The Texas State Teachers Association criticized Abbott’s decision as premature.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Tuesday after alleged threat
Road crash graphic.
Gladstone man dies following rollover crash in the Porcupine Mountains
Kwik Trip rendering of location planned for Cloverland Drive/US-2 in Ironwood, Mich.
Kwik Trip to build store in Ironwood, its first Upper Michigan location
Nicholas Suardini (Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Sign at Lakeshore Depot
Marquette County business owner responds to CDC mask recommendations

Latest News

According to a press release from the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, a neighbor reported...
Structure Fire reported in Escanaba
Many take advantage of warm weather by having some safe fun at Lake Superior
Dozens of Yoopers in Marquette celebrate early summer start on the beach
A TV6 photo from the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021.
UPDATE: Crews battling wildfire at Goose Lake in Richmond Township
The CDC says those who are fully vaccinated can now go mask-free, but some are concerned about...
What’s the impact of CDC’s no-masks guidance on kids?
Planes dropping water on the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021. Viewer photo from video of Beth...
Viewer Video: Goose Lake Wildfire - May 18, 2021