Structure Fire reported in Escanaba

Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire that caused smoke and water damage to the upstairs of a home in Escanaba was successfully extinguished Tuesday morning. According to a press release from the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, a neighbor reported seeing flames and smoke coming outside of the 12th street residence. Escanaba public Safety responded at 7:19 a.m., when they deployed attack lines, successfully extinguishing the fire.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Rampart EMS, DTE, Escanaba City Electric, and the Delta County Central Dispatch Center.

