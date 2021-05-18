Structure Fire reported in Escanaba

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire that caused smoke and water damage to the upstairs of a home in Escanaba was successfully extinguished Tuesday morning. According to a press release from the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, a neighbor reported seeing flames and smoke coming outside of the 12th street residence. Escanaba public Safety responded at 7:19 a.m., when they deployed attack lines, successfully extinguishing the fire.

Escanaba Public Safety was assisted by Rampart EMS, DTE, Escanaba City Electric, and the Delta County Central Dispatch Center.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.