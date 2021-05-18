Advertisement

Paavo Nurmi Center reopens at Finlandia

Courtesy: Finlandia
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Paavo Nurmi Center has reopened to the general public.  The building had been open only to Finlandia students, staff and faculty due to Covid.

Individual using the building must follow guidelines established by the state of Michigan and Finlandia University.  Among those guidelines are signing in (which includes name, phone number and temperature check), social distancing and wearing masks whenever in the building.

Paavo will be open thru Friday, July 2.

Monday thru Friday – 11:00 am to 1:30 pm & 3:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Closed Saturday and Sunday

Hours and guidelines are subject to change.  We will re-evaluate being open beyond July 2 at a later date.

The complete guidelines are posted on the doors at Paavo Nurmi and are on the athletic website at

https://fulions.com/sports/2016/1/13/GEN_Strength_Center.aspx?id=73

