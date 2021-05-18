Advertisement

Newberry’s Depew sets to play basketball at Finlandia

Earned All-State honors from Associated Press
(WLUC)
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Logan Depew (Newberry, Mich.) has committed to play for the Finlandia University men’s basketball team.  He is planning on majoring in Business Administration.

Depew had a strong career at Newberry High School.  As a senior, he averaged 15 points, six rebounds and five assists per game and was Eastern U.P. Conference (EUP) Player of the Year, All-EUP and All-Straits Area Conference (SAC) first team, All-U.P. Division 4 first teams and A.P. Division 4 All-State second team.

Depew helped the Indians win the Eastern U.P. Conference championship this past year.  He was a two-time All-EUP and three-time All-SAC selection and was team MVP three times.

Finlandia Head Coach Allen Dehority

“I’m excited to have Logan join our team and to keep him home in the U.P. He sees the floor well has shown good ability to both pass and score. Logan’s offensive ability in combination with the success he experienced at Newberry makes him a great addition to our program here at Finlandia.”

