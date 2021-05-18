More Clouds Wednesday Means Cooler Daytime Highs
Along with a Chance of Some Showers
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, chance of some showers most areas
Highs: 60s to near 70 east, coolest near Lake Michigan, 70s west
Thursday: Chance of some showers at times
Highs: mainly 70s
Friday: Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, partly to mostly cloudy
Highs: 70s to near 80
Saturday: Warm, partly cloudy, chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms
Highs: near 80, coolest near the shores of the Great Lakes
Plan on cooler temperatures, especially northern portions as winds swing to the north off Lake Superior Sunday. There is a renewed chance of showers early next week as low-pressure approaches from the west.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.