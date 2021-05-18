Advertisement

MISSING: Alfred Henning in the Gladstone area

Henning was last seen in Gladstone wearing blue jeans, a camouflage hoodie and a baseball hat.
Alfred Henning is missing from the Gladstone area.
Alfred Henning is missing from the Gladstone area.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Gladstone Public Safety Department (GPSD) is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Public safety says Alfred Henning was last seen in Gladstone wearing blue jeans, a camouflage hoodie and a baseball hat. He is about 5′4″ tall and weighs roughly 140 pounds.

Please contact GPSD at 906-428-3131 if you know of his whereabouts or have seen him.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

