Masks required at elderly care facilities

POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - Pinecrest Medical Care Facility and North Wood Place in the southern U.P. have chosen to not change their mask guidelines with the updated CDC guidelines.

“If the resident has been vaccinated, they are allowed to touch so they can hold her hand or give a hug,” said Jessica Johnson, CFO of Pinecrest Medical Care Facility.

For now, visitors and staff are still required to wear masks. Residents are strongly encouraged to wear a mask outside of their rooms.

“Our number one goal is to keep our residents safe and COVID free and keep COVID out of our building,” said Johnson. '

Visitors are allowed outside or in designated areas inside by appointment for up to 30 minutes.

“They have to keep a six-foot social distance, use hand sanitizer before and after the visit, they have to be screened,” said Johnson.

In Escanaba, North Woods Place says the safety of its residents and workers is the first priority.

“Team members, residents and visitors will continue to wear masks in the community in appropriate situations,” North Woods Place said in a statement.

Visitors are allowed inside at North Woods Place but like Pinecrest, masks are still required.

“Like everyone we’re looking forward to getting back to normal a little bit. The residents seem to be handling it well,” said Johnson.

The current restrictions will remain in place to keep residents, staff and visitors safe.

