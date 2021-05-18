Marquette County receives $300,000 grant to target brownfield sites

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The grant, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Multipurpose, Assessment, and Clean-up (MAC) grants, will help redevelop land that may be damaged around the county.

The money will pay for environmental assessments and exploratory work that goes into reusing old property.

Now, developers with project ideas are encouraged to apply for a portion of the grant from the county.

“The funding really can be used all across Marquette County, it’s very development driven, anyone that’s got a project that needs to do these up-front assessment type of activities can apply for this funding,” says Marquette County Brownfield Authority Director Anne Giroux.

To apply for a portion of the grant you can contact Anne at 906-225-8177.

