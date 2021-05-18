Advertisement

Marquette County receives $300,000 grant to target brownfield sites

The grant will help redevelop land that may be damaged around the county.
Developers with projects around Marquette County are encouraged to apply for a portion of the...
Developers with projects around Marquette County are encouraged to apply for a portion of the grant from the county.(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The grant, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Multipurpose, Assessment, and Clean-up (MAC) grants, will help redevelop land that may be damaged around the county.

The money will pay for environmental assessments and exploratory work that goes into reusing old property.

Now, developers with project ideas are encouraged to apply for a portion of the grant from the county.

“The funding really can be used all across Marquette County, it’s very development driven, anyone that’s got a project that needs to do these up-front assessment type of activities can apply for this funding,” says Marquette County Brownfield Authority Director Anne Giroux.

To apply for a portion of the grant you can contact Anne at 906-225-8177.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Tuesday after alleged threat
Road crash graphic.
Gladstone man dies following rollover crash in the Porcupine Mountains
Kwik Trip rendering of location planned for Cloverland Drive/US-2 in Ironwood, Mich.
Kwik Trip to build store in Ironwood, its first Upper Michigan location
Nicholas Suardini (Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Sign at Lakeshore Depot
Marquette County business owner responds to CDC mask recommendations

Latest News

Fire graphic. (WLUC Graphic created with Canva/Pexels)
Crews battling wildfire at Goose Lake in Richmond Township
The proud restoration crew at the Quincy Mine Engine House.
Volunteer group restores Copper Country locomotive
CDC recommends schools keep mask requirements in place
U.P. School districts continue to require masks
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Ford Electric Vehicle Center.
Biden’s visit to spotlight electric vehicles overshadowed by Gaza violence