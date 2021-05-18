Marquette City Officials get public input on new all-inclusive Kids Cove Playground Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the design process underway for the new Kids Cove Playground in Mattson Park, Marquette city officials got some public feedback Monday. An on-site meeting was held with city staff, the design team from Sanders and Czapski Associates, and a group called Marquette Playgrounds For All.

Grant funds have been awarded from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant for $300,000. Those funds include a match of the $300,000. The goal is to build a new all-inclusive playground.

“Kids Cove is a beloved playground, it’s been here since 1996 and the community has really invested in it so with the next generation, we want to make sure that the community is just as invested and involved in the process and they can have that ownership over it,” said Jon Swenson, Marquette Director of Community Services.

Tuesday evening there will be a design presentation and workshop at Lakeview Arena from 5:30 to 7:30. Construction on the playground would begin next spring and be finished in July 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.