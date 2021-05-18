Advertisement

Fjeldheim honored by U.S. Ski & Snowboard

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARK CITY, Utah (WLUC) - Outgoing Northern Michigan University Nordic Skiing head coach Sten Fjeldheim has earned the 2020-21 U.S. Ski & Snowboard Cross Country and Overall Development Coach of the Year awards, the organization announced Tuesday.

The Wildcats’ coach announced his retirement in March after 35 years at NMU. Fjeldheim coached 102 skiing All-America award winners during his time in Marquette and collected two NCAA Women’s Nordic Skiing National Championships and one combined NCAA Nordic Skiing National Championship as well as seven individual national titles.

This season NMU Nordic Skiing took home the men’s and women’s CCSA Championship as well as both NCAA Central Regional Championship titles.

The Wildcats placed fourth in the Nordic standings at the 2021 NCAA Skiing Championships

At the NCAA Championships, four NMU student-athletes earned All-America performances. Molly Miller led the team with two All-America awards while Malin BoerjesjoeZak Ketterson, and Kjetil Baanerud took home one each.

This year marks the third time Fjeldheim has won the U.S. Ski & Snowboard overall award and the fourth time he has earned the cross country honor. U.S. Ski & Snowboard is the national governing body for Olympic skiing and snowboarding and gives yearly awards to coaches and clubs.

