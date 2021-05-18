Family and friends remember Bob Vick

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A man who contributed to preserving history in Upper Michigan was celebrated with a memorial service Monday.

“My dad served his county. He made sacrifices not only for us, but for everybody around, and to me he made this world a better place,” his son Bob Vick said.

His father, Kingsford native, Bob Vick served in the Air Force for 23 years.

During that time, he was a ground radio communication superintendent, Senior Master sergeant, and Vietnam Veteran.

He’s been stationed in Japan, Germany, Vietnam, Calumet, New Jersey, Montana, and KI Sawyer, where he retired from the military in 1982.

“He served at KI Sawyer when it closed down. He was instrumental in transferring that over to a civilian place. He stayed as close as he could to the military, even to the point of helping to grow a museum,” Vick said.

He was a key contributor of the KI Sawyer Heritage Air Museum where he served as President and CEO.

“He was instrumental. If you needed something done at KI Sawyer, you’d ask Bob Vick. That’s just the way it is,” he said about his father.

His goal - to honor and dedicate the museum to any and all military personnel.

“I could never say ‘thank you’ enough for who he was and what he did with his life and I’m proud to have grown up in his shadow,” Vick said.

During his life, he was presented with multiple awards including the National Defense Service Award, the Air Force Longevity Service Ribbon, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal.

And in late 2019, he was presented with a Historic Preservation Appreciation Award for his work with the Heritage Air Museum.

Bob Vick was laid to rest Monday in the Quinnesec Cemetery. He was 83 years old.

