Dry & breezy day leads to fire risk

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Another unseasonably warm and sunny day is ahead. However, a southerly breeze will increase to speeds around 20mph. This coupled with low humidity puts us at a high fire danger risk. Our pattern becomes more active. A big upper-level ridge builds in the southeast this will allow a southerly wind flow to dominate, which will funnel in Gulf moisture and a few disturbances. As a result, conditions become muggier, starting tomorrow through Saturday. Showers will move in tonight through tomorrow morning. There will be several rounds of showers through the weekend.

Today: Sunny, toasty, and breezy

>Highs: Upper 70s to around 80° inland, 60s along shorelines

Wednesday: Morning showers followed by scattered showers

>Highs: 70s west, 60s east

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few widely scattered showers

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms

>Highs: Upper 70s inland, cooler along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, humid, and warm

>Highs: Near 80°

Sunday: Cloudy, scattered showers and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers

>Highs: Continued 60s

