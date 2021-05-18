Dry & breezy day leads to fire risk
Another unseasonably warm and sunny day is ahead. However, a southerly breeze will increase to speeds around 20mph. This coupled with low humidity puts us at a high fire danger risk. Our pattern becomes more active. A big upper-level ridge builds in the southeast this will allow a southerly wind flow to dominate, which will funnel in Gulf moisture and a few disturbances. As a result, conditions become muggier, starting tomorrow through Saturday. Showers will move in tonight through tomorrow morning. There will be several rounds of showers through the weekend.
Today: Sunny, toasty, and breezy
>Highs: Upper 70s to around 80° inland, 60s along shorelines
Wednesday: Morning showers followed by scattered showers
>Highs: 70s west, 60s east
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, a few widely scattered showers
>Highs: Mainly 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms
>Highs: Upper 70s inland, cooler along the Great Lakes
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, humid, and warm
>Highs: Near 80°
Sunday: Cloudy, scattered showers and cooler
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers
>Highs: Continued 60s
