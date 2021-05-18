Dozens of Yoopers in Marquette celebrate early summer start on the beach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Marquette County, adults, teens, and kids hit the beaches along Lake Superior to celebrate summer hitting the U.P. a little early. However, with no lifeguards on duty, Captain Mike Laurila of the Marquette Police Department says beachgoers should remain cautious.

“Know your limitations,” said Laurila. “Remember that Lake Superior has a mind of its own. The winds can whip up and the lakes can get rough. Just keep an eye on each other.”

While some people played in the sand and water, others spent time in Mattson Lower Harbor Park. One Marquette woman, Rachael Beaudette, took a break from her picnic to give some safety advice of her own.

“For most of the local Yoopers in Marquette,” she said, “they know Black Rocks is one of the best places to go swimming. I do not in any way, shape, or form advise anyone to jump off the break wall. Bad juju happens.”

When it comes to swimming, Captain Laurila says adult guardians should have a close eye on kids stepping foot in the lake. Moreover, he says visitors and community members should keep the shoreline clean.

“No smoking, no alcohol, and pick up after yourself,” he stated. “Please leave the beaches in the pristine conditions they were in when you got there.”

And as more people spend time in the sun, Laurila says it will not just be lifeguards monitoring the beaches.

“Uniformed officers will be down there patrolling as well to look for ordinance violations and educating the public on what’s allowed and what’s not allowed on the beaches,” he explained.

Lifeguards are scheduled to be back on beaches beginning on May 29th.

