UPDATE: Crews battling wildfire at Goose Lake in Richmond Township

The DNR says the fire is now about 30 acres large at the southern end of Goose Lake, near M-35 and south of Marquette County Road 480.
A TV6 photo from the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021.
A TV6 photo from the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 18, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Michigan Department of Natural Resources fire crews are on the scene of an active wildfire in Marquette County Tuesday afternoon.

The DNR says the fire has grown to about 30 acres large, double what it was about an hour ago, at the southern end of Goose Lake in Richmond Township. That’s near M-35 and south of Marquette County Road 480.

Fire crews have been on the scene for more than four hours, as of about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday.

The DNR has four engines, two dozers and a skidder at the scene. The U.S. Forest Service is helping with a helicopter that has a bucket drop, and two small planes are dropping water 350 gallons at a time.

DNR fire crews are hoping to hold a fire at a road this evening and said they are not worried about damage to homes or buildings at this time.

A TV6 reporter is heading to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.

If you have photos or videos of the planes or fire you’d like to share with TV6, please submit them here using the News section. Check out some other videos and photos submitted to TV6 below.

Fire planes loading up at Marquette's Lower Harbor to fight the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021.
Fire planes loading up at Marquette's Lower Harbor to fight the Goose Lake fire on May 18, 2021.(Linda Holtz)

