Community helps to design new playground in Mattson Park.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Community members are helping to decide what the new playground planned for Mattson Park is going to look like.

The all-inclusive Kids Cove Playground is one step closer to becoming a reality.

The design team Sanders and Czapski Associates, the City of Marquette, and Marquette Playgrounds for All is wrapping up the design ideas and suggestions from the public.

City of Marquette Director for Community Services Jon Swenson said members of the public were able to vote on what the new playground may include and what it could look like.

“We’re looking for people’s favorite things and what they really want to see included. [They can choose] a certain number of things they can pick from the specific equipment.

This means all swings, slides, spinners, and more are being chosen by the public, as well as the overall design of the playground.

It will allow the design team the ability to make a unique playground for everybody regardless of their age or disabilities, Mara Kaplan from Let Kids Play said.

“So, we put all of those competing interests together to find the exact right piece of equipment or sets of equipment so that all of the kids are playing together.”

Swenson said the playground could cost anywhere between $600,000 to a million, and there’s still fundraising needed to be done.

“We have $300,000 from the Trust Fund Grant Program, so we have a good head start on that and then the Marquette Playgrounds for All Group is fundraising for the rest.”

Another presentation will take place later this year to decide on the final playground design.

Construction is expected to begin next May.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.