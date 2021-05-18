Bessemer GCC graduate chosen to receive highly competitive national transfer scholarship

IRONWOOD, Mich. (WLUC) - Gogebic Community College (GCC) announced one of its students has received a highly competitive national transfer scholarship.

Jailynn Sprewer, of Bessemer, was one of 72 high achieving recipients of the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Transfer Scholarship. GCC says this highly competitive national transfer scholarship will provide Sprewer with up to $40,000 a year to complete her bachelor’s degree.

Sprewer grew up in Green Bay, Wis. and moved to Bessemer her junior year of high school. She graduated in May 2021 with a degree in General Science at GCC and plans to transfer to either the University of Michigan or John Hopkins University in the fall with the goal of becoming an OBGYN.

“The GCC community has given me the support and tools I need to reach my goals. Along with the support of my role model, my mother, I was able to succeed. My hard work has paid off and allowed me to achieve everything I set my mind to. I never imagined my future going on such an exciting path, but I’m patiently waiting to see what comes next,” said Sprewer.

“GCC is extremely proud that Jailyn was selected as one of this year’s recipients of the Cooke Transfer Scholarship and only one of four in the state of Michigan. It’s a huge honor for her and GCC. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors as she furthers her education after GCC,” said Dr. George McNulty, GCC President.

“We know how much exponentially harder this past year has been on students. It’s an honor to award this group of individuals as they have achieved so much both in the classroom and in their daily lives,” said Seppy Basili, executive director of the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation. “We are proud to welcome this new class of Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholars to our community and are excited to support them as they transition to four-year institutions.”

GCC says that in addition to financial support, Cooke Transfer Scholars will receive comprehensive educational advising to help guide them through the process of transitioning to a four-year college and preparing for their future careers. Scholars will additionally receive opportunities for internships, study abroad, and graduate school funding, as well as connecting to a flourishing network of Cooke Scholars and Alumni.

This year’s 72 recipients were chosen from a pool of over 1,500 applicants attending 398 community colleges in 44 states and the District of Columbia. Sprewer is only one of four students selected from Michigan.

GCC says Cooke Transfer Scholars are selected based on their exceptional academic ability and achievement, financial need, persistence, service, and leadership.

A complete list of this year’s Cooke Transfer Scholar Semifinalists, their community colleges, and their state of residence is listed here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.