2021 Mackinac Bridge Walk depends on vaccine trends

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, the Mackinac Bridge walk is scheduled for Labor Day Weekend on September fourth.

However, the Mackinac Bridge Authority says the event is subject to cancellation.

It all depends upon vaccination trends and whether Michigan’s population will reach the 70th percentile by September.

In a virtual meeting this morning, Chairman Patrick Gleason says the authority will hold a special meeting in June to further discuss the status of the event.

“The purpose of this meeting isn’t to say yes or no to the bridge walk at this point I feel. I still think there’s time here, as long as it’s trending in the right direction, to continue the planning for the 2021 bridge walk.” says Gleason.

2020 was the first year the Bridge Walk didn’t happen since its inception in 1958.

