Women’s Center in need of volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center in Marquette needs volunteers for its Sexual Assault Response Team.

The Sexual Assault Response Team helps to advocate and support victims of sexual assault.

Volunteers will be on call when the Women’s Center is closed.

They’ll assist sexual assault victims in the hospital and police station when reporting a sexual assault.

“They would just be there to advocate for the victim or survivor of sexual assault and just kind of be there for them and be a voice for them if they need,” Sexual assault Response Team Coordinator Heather Clarke said. If interested in applying to volunteer with the response team, you can call the Women’s Center at (906)225-1346.

No prior experience is needed and all volunteers will be trained.

