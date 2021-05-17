Advertisement

Women’s Center in need of volunteers

The Sexual Assault Response Team helps to advocate and support victims of sexual assault, and will be on call when the center is closed.
Volunteers do not need any prior experience
Volunteers do not need any prior experience(WLUC, Maci Cosmore)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women’s Center in Marquette needs volunteers for its Sexual Assault Response Team.

The Sexual Assault Response Team helps to advocate and support victims of sexual assault.

Volunteers will be on call when the Women’s Center is closed.

They’ll assist sexual assault victims in the hospital and police station when reporting a sexual assault.

“They would just be there to advocate for the victim or survivor of sexual assault and just kind of be there for them and be a voice for them if they need,” Sexual assault Response Team Coordinator Heather Clarke said. If interested in applying to volunteer with the response team, you can call the Women’s Center at (906)225-1346.

No prior experience is needed and all volunteers will be trained.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Multi-motorcycle crash in South Republic sends one person to hospital
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Tuesday after alleged threat
Sign at Lakeshore Depot
Marquette County business owner responds to CDC mask recommendations
Road crash graphic.
Gladstone man dies following rollover crash in the Porcupine Mountains
The fire was at a house on 10th street in Escanaba.
Four people escape apartment fire in Escanaba

Latest News

Nicholas Suardini (Marquette County Sheriff's Office)
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing man
Bayside soccer celebrating 25 years of children's soccer
Bayside soccer celebrating 25 years of children's soccer
The Boathouse Reopens: Lake Superior Theatre announces live summer shows.
Marquette theater announces its summer shows
"Face Masks Required" sign at Peter White Public Library
Mask confusion for businesses