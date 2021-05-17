Summerlike week ahead
We’re going to enjoy a taste of summer this week. An upper-level ridge builds just to our south. This puts us on the periphery with a southerly wind flow, which will bring Gulf moisture to the area. So, by Wednesday through the weekend, the humidity increases and we’ll have times of showers and isolate thunderstorms.
Today: Mostly sunny and toasty
>Highs: Upper 70s to 80°, 60s along Lake Michigan
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing
>Highs: Upper 70s, 60s near Lake Michigan
Wednesday: Scattered showers and cloudy
>Highs: Mainly 70s
Thursday: Scattered showers, warm and muggy
>Highs: Low to mid-70s
Friday: Cloudy with showers and isolated storms
<Highs: Upper 70s
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy
>Highs: Mid 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler
>Highs: 60s
