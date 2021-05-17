Advertisement

Summerlike week ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
We’re going to enjoy a taste of summer this week. An upper-level ridge builds just to our south. This puts us on the periphery with a southerly wind flow, which will bring Gulf moisture to the area. So, by Wednesday through the weekend, the humidity increases and we’ll have times of showers and isolate thunderstorms.

Today: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Upper 70s to 80°, 60s along Lake Michigan

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with clouds increasing

>Highs: Upper 70s, 60s near Lake Michigan

Wednesday: Scattered showers and cloudy

>Highs: Mainly 70s

Thursday: Scattered showers, warm and muggy

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

Friday: Cloudy with showers and isolated storms

<Highs: Upper 70s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cooler

>Highs: 60s

