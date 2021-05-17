State seeks public’s help in finding 2021 Michigan Christmas tree

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) officially began the search for the perfect tree to grace the Capitol grounds for the 2021 holiday season. Each year, DTMB is tasked with the search and harvest of the state Christmas tree.

“We rely on our Michiganders to keep a lookout for the perfect tree during their summer travels,” explained DTMB Director Brom Stibitz. “Our team that works on this project is excited each year to share the tree with Michigan residents and see it adorned in lights in front of the State Capitol during the holiday season.”

To be considered, trees need to meet the following criteria:

TYPE: Spruce or fir

SIZE: At least 60-feet tall with a maximum crown of 24 feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30 inches

ACCESS: Easy access to the road, with no interference from wires

COST: Available at no cost

DTMB works with the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association to bring the tree to Lansing. In the last 34 years, trees have come from locations across the state – from backyards to public land near highways and forests.

Last year’s 58-foot blue spruce was donated by Larry and Annette Moshkosky from Lansing.

The deadline for tree nominations is Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Individuals who wish to nominate a tree are asked to send their name, telephone number, a photograph of the tree, and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov or by mail to:

Christmas Tree Search, Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget Building Operations Division, P.O. Box 30026 Lansing, MI 48909

