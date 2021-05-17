Advertisement

Stand Up Michigan begins a Marquette County chapter

Stand Up Michigan is a political group which focuses on standing up for citizens’ rights and constitutional freedoms.
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 16, 2021 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County introduced its new Stand Up Michigan chapter Sunday.

Stand Up Michigan is a political group which focuses on standing up for citizens’ rights and constitutional freedoms.

The chapter held a welcome event at Villa Capris to educate anyone interested in volunteering with the group.

Stand Up Michigan Executive Director, Co-Founder, and Marquette County leaders spoke on the importance of the group and its purpose.

“It’s a grassroots movement. We’re standing up for our freedom, for our rights. Trying to let the public know that these things are important to us. We’ve very much for our constitutional rights and we hope to just educate people,” Stand Up Michigan County Leader Danielle Walin.

No events are planned right now, but the group said they’re looking forward to hosting future community.

