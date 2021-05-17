Schoolcraft County married couple facing sex crime charges

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Schoolcraft County residents are facing sexual conduct charges in District Court. Stephen and Pamela Lund are both facing the following charges:

Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st degree: comply/assist

Criminal Sexual Conduct-3rd degree: sexual penetration with a minor 13-16 years of age.

Pamela Lund has been released from jail on a $50,000 bond. Stephen was not granted a bond and is currently lodged in the Schoolcraft County jail. Both have a probable cause conference scheduled for May 19 in Schoolcraft County District Court.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.