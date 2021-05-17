Advertisement

Purchase agreement for potential jail site

Still in the works
The potential new jail site.
The potential new jail site.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton County is one step closer to a new jail.

The county board entered a purchase agreement with the First Apostolic Lutheran Church on Sharon Ave. with the intent to use the property as a new jail site.

However, renovations will have to wait until the church has finished building its new location.

Which could take anywhere from a year to three years according to the Houghton County sheriff.

After the church vacates the building, Houghton County voters will have to pass a millage to approve paying for any changes to make it a jail.

