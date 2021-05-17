Prescribed burns planned Monday in Schoolcraft County north of Seney

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A series of prescribed burns is scheduled Monday in Schoolcraft County, north of Seney.

Five burns – covering about 1,052 acres – are being conducted to improve wildlife habitat.

Prescribed burns are one way the Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly-trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.

Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns. Burns sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.

The “Prescribed Burns” story map takes a detailed look at how prescribed burns work, including stories, photos and videos.

For more information about the DNR’s fire management activity, visit Michigan.gov/FireManagement.

