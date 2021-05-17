Advertisement

Prescribed burns planned Monday in Schoolcraft County north of Seney

Five burns – covering about 1,052 acres – are being conducted to improve wildlife habitat.
Prescribed burn image.
Prescribed burn image.(Michigan DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A series of prescribed burns is scheduled Monday in Schoolcraft County, north of Seney.

Prescribed burns are one way the Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly-trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.

Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns. Burns sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.

The “Prescribed Burns” story map takes a detailed look at how prescribed burns work, including stories, photos and videos.

For more information about the DNR’s fire management activity, visit Michigan.gov/FireManagement.

