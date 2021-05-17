Advertisement

Pipeline flows, but pump prices increase

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week...
According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.(Source: WLOS, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Gas is once again flowing to gas stations in the Southeast southeastern gas stations, but it’s coming at a steeper price.

According to GasBuddy, the national average price of gasoline has gone up for the fourth week in a row.

It now stands at $3.03 a gallon. Last week, gas prices hit $3 a gallon for the first time since 2014.

GasBuddy points to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown as the culprit for the higher pump prices.

With the pipeline back up and running, energy experts say they expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states.

Colonial shut down last week after a ransomware attack on its system.

On Saturday, the company said its system had returned to “normal operations.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Multi-motorcycle crash in South Republic sends one person to hospital
The exterior of Gwinn High School. (WLUC file photo)
UPDATE: Gwinn Area Community Schools to reopen Tuesday after alleged threat
Sign at Lakeshore Depot
Marquette County business owner responds to CDC mask recommendations
Road crash graphic.
Gladstone man dies following rollover crash in the Porcupine Mountains
The fire was at a house on 10th street in Escanaba.
Four people escape apartment fire in Escanaba

Latest News

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center, meets with Queen Margethe II of Denmark and the...
Biden expresses ‘support’ for cease-fire in Netanyahu call
WH
President Biden to visit Michigan Ford facility
Girls playing soccer for Bayside Soccer.
Bayside Soccer celebrates 25 years
Downtown Escanaba at the marina.
Esky Cleanup Committee still looking for volunteers