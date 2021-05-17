Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore proposes adding park entrance fee, increasing camping, tour fees

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is seeking public comment on a proposed entrance fee and increased fees for camping and lighthouse tours. Comments will be accepted through June 30, 2021.

The National Park Service (NPS) recently completed a detailed economic analysis comparing the proposed fees in comparison to other Federal, state, and county parks and campgrounds to develop fees consistent with other local sites. The proposed fees listed below, if approved, would be phased in over a three-year period starting January 1, 2022.

Phase 1 Effective January 1, 2022 Per person/ walk-in/ boat-in rate: Proposed Fee $7.00 Motorcycle Pass: Proposed Fee: $10.00 Seven-Day Vehicle Pass: Proposed Fee: $12.00 Pictured Rocks Annual Pass: Proposed Fee: $22.00

Phase 2 Effective January 1, 2023 Per person/ walk-in/ boat-in rate: Proposed Fee $11.00 Motorcycle Pass: Proposed Fee: $15.00 Seven-Day Vehicle Pass: Proposed Fee: $18.00 Pictured Rocks Annual Pass: Proposed Fee: $33.00

Phase 3 Effective January 1, 2024 Per person/ walk-in/ boat-in rate: Proposed Fee $15.00 Motorcycle Pass: Proposed Fee: $20.00 Seven-Day Vehicle Pass: Proposed Fee: $25.00 Pictured Rocks Annual Pass: Proposed Fee: $45.00



“We are committed to keeping the park affordable,” says National Lakeshore Superintendent David Horne, “but with the increase in visitation we have seen over the past decade, we also want to provide visitors the best possible experience and respond appropriately to meet the needs of the increasing visitation. We invite everyone to comment on these proposed fee changes.”

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is an important recreational, ecological, and economic contributor to local communities.

Visitation over the past decade has increased 143%, which has put a strain on park infrastructure that was not designed for the levels of visitation the park is currently experiencing, and the park has approximately $10 million in maintenance backlog.

Additionally, guided kayaking tours have grown from 6,603 kayakers in 2013 to 37,426 in 2020.

The park recently completed a Visitor Use Management Plan to address the growth; however, the recommendations involve significant investments to address congestion and overcrowding at several park locations.

These important sources of revenue would be used to support projects that improve visitor experiences including maintaining and improving trails, campground facilities, visitor centers, monitoring park resources, and developing the area for future public use, as well as funding seasonal work positions.

There are several passes that provide access to federal lands charging an entrance fee, including the Annual Interagency Pass; the Lifetime Senior Pass; and the free Access Pass; the Military Annual Interagency Pass; and the free 4th Grade Every Kid Outdoors Annual Pass. Information about all the benefits of passes and how to get them is available at https://www.nps.gov/planyourvisit/passes.htm.

Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is also requesting public comment on increasing drive-in camping fees and Au Sable Light House Tour fees. Current Fees for campgrounds are $20.00 per night. The proposed fee would be $25.00 per night for all sites. Campsite revenue is used to help maintain and improve campground facilities, hiking trails, visitor centers, as well as fund seasonal work positions.

Current Fees for our Au Sable Lighthouse Tours are $3.00 per individual. Our proposed increase would be $5.00 per person. Au Sable Light House Tour fees are used to help maintain and improve Au Sable Lighthouse facilities, as well as fund seasonal work positions.

Please provide your comments regarding the proposed fees online by June 30, 2021 at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/pirofee2021 or by email piro_fee_comment@nps.gov. Comments submitted by phone will not be accepted. Comments submitted by individuals or organizations on behalf of other individuals or organizations also will not be accepted.

