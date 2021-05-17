ORV season boosts Copper Country economy

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, residents and tourists are swapping out snowmobiles for side-by-sides and quads.

The owner of Polaris Adventure Outfitter in South Range said people are already booking side-by-sides deep into the summer season.

Customers have been more likely to ride this year with bars and restaurants allowing sit-down dining along trails.

And with last year’s COVID closures, the Outfitter’s Owner Lori Sleeman said businesses really needed this boost.

“People want to get outside, they want to experience the outdoors,” said Sleeman. “They want to enjoy the scenery and we have a lot of local scenery here. Trails have been in good condition, so it should be a great year for that as well.”

Polaris Adventure Outfitter in South Range also offers two-seater and four-seater side-by-side rentals and guided tours for those interested.

