One More Dry Day Expected on Tuesday

Tuesday: Sunny with some increase in cloudiness late; a chance of showers at night

Highs: 70s to around 80, cooler near Lake Michigan

Wednesday: Chance of showers, more clouds and not as warm

Highs: mid 60s east to mid 70s west

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers

Highs: mainly 70s

Friday: Continued warm with a chance of showers at times

Highs: 70s to near 80

Warm weather is forecast to continue Saturday with cooling beginning on Sunday behind a cold front. There will be a chance of showers, but much of the time will be rain-free.

