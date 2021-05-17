One More Dry Day Expected on Tuesday
With a Chance of Some Showers Wednesday
Published: May. 17, 2021 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Tuesday: Sunny with some increase in cloudiness late; a chance of showers at night
Highs: 70s to around 80, cooler near Lake Michigan
Wednesday: Chance of showers, more clouds and not as warm
Highs: mid 60s east to mid 70s west
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered showers
Highs: mainly 70s
Friday: Continued warm with a chance of showers at times
Highs: 70s to near 80
Warm weather is forecast to continue Saturday with cooling beginning on Sunday behind a cold front. There will be a chance of showers, but much of the time will be rain-free.
