Mask confusion for businesses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s some ‘mask confusion’ in Michigan and across the nation.

Monday marks two days since Michigan lifted the mask requirements for people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, but anyone who hasn’t completed their shots are still supposed to wear masks indoors.

Some Marquette businesses have not removed their mask requirements and others are leaving the decision up to the customers, but they all agree it is a confusing situation.

“I’m sure lots of other businesses in the area are feeling the same way,” Peter White Public Library director, Andrea Ingmire, said. “They’re not really sure what to do.”

Most businesses are waiting for the Michigan Occupational Safety & Health Administration (MIOSHA) to update its mask guidelines.

Until then, Peter White Public Library will require masks for staff and customers whether they’re fully vaccinated or not.

“Which is a point of contention as you can imagine with some of our staff that would really like to not wear masks,” Ingmire said. “But until we get updates from MIOSHA, we have to enforce the policy that stands.”

There is light at the end of the tunnel for the library, though. Its art gallery is reopening after Memorial Day, along with other pre-pandemic policies.

“We’re going to stop quarantine of our materials, of our returns,” Ingmire said. “We’re also opening up some of our meeting rooms.”

A few blocks away, Down Wind Sports is a little more lenient with its mask policy.

Customers have the option to wear a mask based on their comfortability level.

“We’ll have to trust that they are vaccinated and that they’re looking out for the well-being of our other customers in the store as well as our sales associates,” co-owner Jeff Stasser said.

Face coverings are mandatory for sales associates for the safety of the customers.

“We’re willing to take a hit and wear an uncomfortable mask all day just to make them feel comfortable,” Stasser said.

Big box stores are changing policies, too.

Meijer said fully vaccinated customers may shop without a face covering, but all employees still have to wear masks for now.

Target and Walmart are ending mask requirements for customers and staff that are fully vaccinated.

“It’s a difficult game because retailers are put in a position to make everyone happy,” Stasser said.

With the softened mask rules in place, here are some tips:

Continue to monitor infection rates

Avoid taking young kids to un-masked places...

Carry a mask at all times in case you need it

Wear your mask in crowded places.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.